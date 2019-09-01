National Bank Financial Cuts Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) Price Target to C$1.75

Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) had its target price trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$2.25 to C$1.75 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on OBE. GMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Obsidian Energy from C$0.40 to C$1.75 in a report on Friday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Obsidian Energy from C$2.80 to C$1.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Raymond James reiterated a market perform rating and set a C$2.00 price target on shares of Obsidian Energy in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Obsidian Energy from C$1.70 to C$1.85 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$1.44.

Shares of TSE:OBE opened at C$1.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $92.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26. Obsidian Energy has a 12 month low of C$1.18 and a 12 month high of C$9.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$1.38 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.36.

About Obsidian Energy

Obsidian Energy Ltd. explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in western Canada. It holds interests in the Alberta Viking, Cardium, Deep Basin, and Peace River areas. The company was formerly known as Penn West Petroleum Ltd. and changed its name to Obsidian Energy Ltd. in June 2017. Obsidian Energy Ltd.

