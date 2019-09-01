National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $77.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Health Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Shares of NYSE NHI traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $82.96. 112,995 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 182,483. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.37. National Health Investors has a one year low of $70.54 and a one year high of $84.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 14.42 and a current ratio of 14.42.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.45). National Health Investors had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 50.71%. The company had revenue of $78.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that National Health Investors will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.64%.

In related news, CIO Kevin Carlton Pascoe sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.46, for a total transaction of $74,214.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 27,826 shares in the company, valued at $2,294,531.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in National Health Investors by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in National Health Investors by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in National Health Investors by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in National Health Investors by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Family Legacy Inc. grew its stake in National Health Investors by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 17,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

About National Health Investors

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

