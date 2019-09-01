NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Shares Purchased by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,875 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in NetApp were worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NTAP. Shelton Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Group One Trading L.P. grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 196.9% during the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 443 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 460 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 315.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 511 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

NTAP has been the subject of several research reports. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective (up from $54.00) on shares of NetApp in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Cowen raised shares of NetApp from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of NetApp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Longbow Research cut shares of NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of NetApp from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NetApp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.79.

In other news, VP Joel D. Reich sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.59, for a total value of $1,817,700.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 55,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,354,322.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ronald J. Pasek sold 58,052 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.49, for a total transaction of $3,395,461.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 122,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,182,922.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 172,055 shares of company stock worth $10,194,141. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

NTAP stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,749,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,576,311. NetApp Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.55 and a 1-year high of $88.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.90.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The data storage provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 77.11%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that NetApp Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.76%.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

