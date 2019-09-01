NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $277.34.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on NetEase from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 target price (up from $295.00) on shares of NetEase in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on NetEase in a research note on Friday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $238.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in NetEase by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 446,824 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,251,000 after acquiring an additional 12,241 shares during the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd raised its position in shares of NetEase by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 192,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,350,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of NetEase in the 1st quarter worth approximately $251,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of NetEase in the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its position in shares of NetEase by 282.7% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 69,260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,723,000 after acquiring an additional 51,160 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.19% of the company’s stock.
NTES stock traded up $1.32 on Friday, reaching $255.00. 777,422 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 945,780. NetEase has a one year low of $184.60 and a one year high of $289.68. The company has a market cap of $33.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $244.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $251.71.
NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $1.15. NetEase had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 11.86%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NetEase will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were paid a $1.04 dividend. This is an increase from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.41%.
NetEase Company Profile
NetEase, Inc operates an interactive online community in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Online Games Services, E-Commerce, Advertising Services, and Innovative Businesses and Other Services. It offers various games in a range of genres through mobile devices and PCs, including role-playing games, MMORPGs, battle arena games, simulation games, collectible card games, first-person shooter games, sandbox games, and other types of games to the Chinese market.
Further Reading: Liquidity
Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.