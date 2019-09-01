Newton Hits Market Capitalization of $31.48 Million (NEW)

Newton (CURRENCY:NEW) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 1st. In the last week, Newton has traded 10.3% lower against the dollar. Newton has a market capitalization of $31.48 million and $2.13 million worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Newton coin can currently be bought for about $0.0026 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi Global, Hotbit and Huobi Korea.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002662 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010460 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.38 or 0.00223001 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.98 or 0.01334721 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000646 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000161 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00018395 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00091048 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00022697 BTC.

Newton Coin Profile

Newton launched on October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,948,333,332 coins. Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project. Newton’s official website is www.newtonproject.org.

Newton Coin Trading

Newton can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Global, Huobi Korea and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newton should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Newton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

