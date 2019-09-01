Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $171.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions. Its operating segment consists of Customer Interactions Solutions, Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Company’s solutions include integrated, multimedia recording platforms, software applications and related professional services. NICE Ltd., formerly known as NICE-Systems Ltd., is headquartered in Ra’anana, Israel. “

A number of other research analysts have also commented on NICE. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Nice from $166.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Nice from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. BidaskClub raised Nice from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. DA Davidson raised their price target on Nice to $140.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a buy rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Nice in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $151.50.

Shares of NASDAQ NICE opened at $153.25 on Wednesday. Nice has a 1-year low of $100.54 and a 1-year high of $155.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $150.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of 39.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.74.

Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02. The firm had revenue of $381.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.80 million. Nice had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 11.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Nice will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in Nice during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Nice during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Nice during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Pinnacle Bank boosted its stake in Nice by 44.5% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Nice during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. 48.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. The Customer Engagement segment offers platform and solutions that empower businesses to deliver consistent and personalized experience across the customer journey, and optimize business performance and ensure compliance.

