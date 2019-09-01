Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) Stock Holdings Decreased by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 654,199 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 5,511 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Nike were worth $54,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nike in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Shamrock Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nike in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nike in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nike in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nike in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. 66.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Nike alerts:

In other Nike news, EVP John F. Slusher sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.26, for a total transaction of $9,378,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Lechleiter sold 5,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total transaction of $471,024.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 68,457 shares in the company, valued at $5,964,658.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 194,637 shares of company stock worth $16,767,237 over the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on NKE. Goldman Sachs Group set a $83.00 price target on shares of Nike and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $96.00 price target on shares of Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Macquarie set a $89.00 price target on shares of Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Nike from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $100.00 price target on shares of Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nike has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.33.

Nike stock traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $84.50. 4,814,126 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,252,802. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.61. The firm has a market cap of $133.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.94, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.78. Nike Inc has a fifty-two week low of $66.53 and a fifty-two week high of $90.00.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $10.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.15 billion. Nike had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 45.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Nike Inc will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.34%.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Featured Article: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for Nike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.