Ninepoint Partners LP Buys 6,074 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Ninepoint Partners LP boosted its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 199.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,074 shares during the quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Hanson McClain Inc. increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 133.1% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 119.6% during the 2nd quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. 73.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Waste Management alerts:

In other Waste Management news, Director Patrick W. Gross sold 289 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.61, for a total transaction of $34,278.29. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,331,164.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 84,314 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.51, for a total transaction of $9,823,424.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 282,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,963,125.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

WM traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $119.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,035,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,777,113. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.22 and a fifty-two week high of $120.58. The stock has a market cap of $50.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $117.70 and its 200 day moving average is $109.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.512 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is presently 48.81%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WM. CIBC restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Raymond James set a $127.00 price target on shares of Waste Management and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Waste Management currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.91.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Featured Story: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.