Norinchukin Bank The Has $42.84 Million Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Norinchukin Bank The reduced its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 749,848 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 292,997 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications makes up about 0.7% of Norinchukin Bank The’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $42,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 15,572,858 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $765,872,000 after purchasing an additional 6,120,966 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 81.8% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,478,500 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $472,377,000 after purchasing an additional 3,366,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $126,518,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 5,955.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,311,230 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $231,123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,437,652 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,229,145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195,292 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VZ traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $58.16. 9,215,023 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,458,454. The company has a market cap of $239.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.53. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.28 and a 12 month high of $61.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.42 and a 200-day moving average of $57.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $32.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.42 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 34.91%. Verizon Communications’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total transaction of $75,557.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,270,362.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,047 shares of company stock worth $230,288. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VZ. Oppenheimer raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. UBS Group lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.70 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.22.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

