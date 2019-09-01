Norinchukin Bank The Has $6.99 Million Stock Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF)

Norinchukin Bank The lessened its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) by 58.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,205 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 68,234 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $6,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IFF. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the first quarter worth $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 119.0% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 230 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the first quarter worth $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 28.6% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the second quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

In related news, insider Nicolas Mirzayantz sold 929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.62, for a total transaction of $102,765.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,393 shares in the company, valued at $3,915,173.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,965 shares of company stock worth $1,124,154. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.00.

Shares of NYSE:IFF traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $109.75. 830,796 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,703,589. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $128.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.01. The company has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 0.75. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc has a 12 month low of $104.86 and a 12 month high of $152.95.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.61. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. This is a boost from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is 46.50%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through three segments: Taste, Scent, and Frutarom. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

Recommended Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF).

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.