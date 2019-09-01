Norinchukin Bank The Lowers Stake in HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA)

Norinchukin Bank The lowered its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 25.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,019 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $5,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 2,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.32% of the company’s stock.

In other HCA Healthcare news, major shareholder Patricia F. Elcan bought 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $124.10 per share, for a total transaction of $31,025.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.56, for a total value of $124,626.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,484 shares in the company, valued at $1,464,899.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HCA traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $120.20. 779,014 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,455,447. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.85. HCA Healthcare Inc has a 1-year low of $110.31 and a 1-year high of $147.42.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.49 by ($0.28). HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 135.90% and a net margin of 7.46%. The company had revenue of $12.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share. HCA Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.38%.

HCA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho set a $153.00 price objective on HCA Healthcare and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $172.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 27th. Stephens set a $150.00 target price on HCA Healthcare and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded HCA Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. HCA Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.35.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

