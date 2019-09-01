Norinchukin Bank The Sells 56,801 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Norinchukin Bank The trimmed its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 26.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 159,176 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 56,801 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $6,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 705 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Micron Technology by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,271 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 20,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.71, for a total value of $936,506.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,970,878.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,860,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 57,244 shares of company stock valued at $2,624,899. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

MU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Nomura dropped their price target on Micron Technology from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Micron Technology from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Micron Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.46.

Shares of Micron Technology stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,031,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,399,940. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.39 and a 52 week high of $53.68. The stock has a market cap of $49.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.40.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.30. Micron Technology had a net margin of 37.35% and a return on equity of 30.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

