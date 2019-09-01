North Growth Management Ltd. Takes Position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

North Growth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 42,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $5,865,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 276.5% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, MRA Associates USA LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DIS traded down $0.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $137.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,056,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,017,142. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $248.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.10. Walt Disney Co has a fifty-two week low of $100.35 and a fifty-two week high of $147.15.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $20.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.40 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 19.02%. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. Analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 6,200 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.27, for a total transaction of $875,874.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 94,462 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.18, for a total value of $13,336,145.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 154,423 shares of company stock valued at $21,743,165. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on DIS. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walt Disney from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Walt Disney to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.22.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

