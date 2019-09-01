Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.23.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target (down previously from $72.00) on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley set a $59.00 price target on Norwegian Cruise Line and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Norwegian Cruise Line from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.

NCLH traded up $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.75. 1,667,760 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,184,567. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.32 and a 200 day moving average of $53.61. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 52 week low of $39.36 and a 52 week high of $59.71.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share.

In other news, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 22,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total value of $1,210,609.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 434,837 shares in the company, valued at $23,146,373.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew Stuart sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total value of $1,080,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 379,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,500,182.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,170 shares of company stock valued at $5,512,995 in the last quarter. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,882,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,166,000 after buying an additional 229,182 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,176,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,265,000 after buying an additional 315,970 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 26.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,783,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,149,000 after buying an additional 1,193,720 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,258,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,134,000 after buying an additional 174,266 shares during the period. Finally, HG Vora Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 23.1% in the second quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 3,200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,616,000 after buying an additional 600,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

