Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

NVMI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target (up from $28.00) on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.00.

NVMI stock opened at $27.70 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.42. Nova Measuring Instruments has a 52 week low of $20.83 and a 52 week high of $30.46. The company has a market cap of $760.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 1.05.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.06. Nova Measuring Instruments had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The firm had revenue of $51.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nova Measuring Instruments will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVMI. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in Nova Measuring Instruments during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Nova Measuring Instruments by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 560,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,108,000 after buying an additional 91,200 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. grew its holdings in Nova Measuring Instruments by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 49,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 6,990 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Nova Measuring Instruments by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,059,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,674,000 after buying an additional 80,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nova Measuring Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $352,000. 52.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nova Measuring Instruments Company Profile

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel. Its product portfolio includes integrated and stand-alone metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and material metrology measurements for process control across various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, and deposition.

