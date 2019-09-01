NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NovaGold Resources is a gold and copper company engaged in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Alaska and Western Canada. The Company is rapidly moving to production at its hundred percent owned Nome Operations in Alaska, which includes Rock Creek, Big Hurrah and Nome Gold. NovaGold recently announced its partnership with Teck Cominco to build the Galore Creek copper-gold mine in northwestern British Columbia, with NovaGold and Teck Cominco each owning 50% of the project once Teck Cominco has completed its partnership requirements. “

Separately, B. Riley set a $9.00 price objective on NovaGold Resources and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd.

NYSEAMERICAN NG opened at $7.44 on Wednesday. NovaGold Resources has a one year low of $3.41 and a one year high of $7.95.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02).

In other news, VP David A. Ottewell sold 10,059 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.61, for a total transaction of $76,548.99. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 582,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,431,036.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP David A. Ottewell sold 9,949 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total value of $74,716.99. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 582,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,372,810.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 643,532 shares of company stock worth $3,902,531.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,349,227 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $101,489,000 after purchasing an additional 166,039 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources by 924,075.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 36,967 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 36,963 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,135,817 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $83,543,000 after purchasing an additional 645,308 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in NovaGold Resources by 9.0% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 130,933 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 10,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exor Investments UK LLP raised its stake in NovaGold Resources by 11.6% in the second quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP now owns 6,573,905 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $38,852,000 after buying an additional 684,000 shares during the last quarter.

NovaGold Resources Company Profile

NovaGold Resources Inc primarily explores for and develops gold mineral properties in Canada and the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold property covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

