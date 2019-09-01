Nuggets 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $502.00 (NUG)

Nuggets (CURRENCY:NUG) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. In the last week, Nuggets has traded 4.4% lower against the dollar. One Nuggets token can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. Nuggets has a market capitalization of $855,313.00 and approximately $502.00 worth of Nuggets was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Nuggets alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002666 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010427 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.38 or 0.00222422 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.12 or 0.01332830 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000645 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000161 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00090759 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00018204 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00022003 BTC.

Nuggets Token Profile

Nuggets’ total supply is 9,729,464,161 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,724,830,450 tokens. Nuggets’ official website is nuggets.life. The Reddit community for Nuggets is /r/nuggetsPayandID. Nuggets’ official Twitter account is @nuggetsPAYandID and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Nuggets

Nuggets can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nuggets directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nuggets should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nuggets using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nuggets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nuggets and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.