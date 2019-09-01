NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stake Lifted by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 400,350 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,866 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of NVIDIA worth $65,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 16.0% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,647,342 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,373,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,689 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 22,776.5% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 883,719 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $88,372,000 after acquiring an additional 879,856 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,860,097 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,952,880,000 after acquiring an additional 858,116 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 10.6% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,690,058 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,427,168,000 after acquiring an additional 832,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $105,018,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

In related news, Director Michael G. Mccaffery sold 15,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.97, for a total transaction of $2,489,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,577,286.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 100,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.10, for a total transaction of $14,510,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,785,833.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 127,236 shares of company stock valued at $19,060,326 over the last ninety days. 4.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective (up from $170.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, August 16th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, August 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets set a $200.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price (up from $165.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Wedbush set a $184.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.40.

Shares of NVDA traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $167.51. 6,722,497 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,046,319. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $164.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.41. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $124.46 and a twelve month high of $292.76. The stock has a market cap of $101.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 7.74, a current ratio of 8.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.93% and a return on equity of 24.40%. NVIDIA’s revenue was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 28th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 10.54%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Read More: How does a margin account work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.