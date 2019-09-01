NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on NXPI. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $125.00 price objective (up from $105.00) on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. ValuEngine cut NXP Semiconductors from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut NXP Semiconductors from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. Mizuho increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $105.00 price objective on NXP Semiconductors and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $105.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $102.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.44. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $67.62 and a 1-year high of $108.51. The company has a market capitalization of $32.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $100.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.64.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.52. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 22.22% and a net margin of 23.10%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Peter L. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total transaction of $983,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 24,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,400,377.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 358 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

