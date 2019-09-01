Oak Associates Ltd. OH Sells 11,245 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX)

Oak Associates Ltd. OH trimmed its holdings in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 45.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,455 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 11,245 shares during the period. Oak Associates Ltd. OH’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $1,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DGX. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 47.7% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the first quarter worth about $42,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 61.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 464 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 166.7% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 480 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 90.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, insider Mark Guinan sold 73,005 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $7,300,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,022 shares in the company, valued at $13,902,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 244,565 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $24,456,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 457,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,761,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

DGX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $111.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Quest Diagnostics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.06.

Shares of DGX stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $102.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,383,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 879,712. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Quest Diagnostics Inc has a 12 month low of $78.95 and a 12 month high of $111.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.88.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.04. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Inc will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is presently 33.60%.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

