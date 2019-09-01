Obseva (NASDAQ:OBSV) and Vital Therapies (NASDAQ:VTL) Financial Analysis

Obseva (NASDAQ:OBSV) and Vital Therapies (NASDAQ:VTL) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Obseva alerts:

63.8% of Obseva shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.5% of Vital Therapies shares are held by institutional investors. 33.9% of Vital Therapies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Obseva and Vital Therapies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Obseva N/A -74.74% -63.41% Vital Therapies N/A -235.33% -182.35%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Obseva and Vital Therapies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Obseva N/A N/A -$76.72 million ($1.91) -5.09 Vital Therapies N/A N/A -$41.47 million N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Obseva and Vital Therapies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Obseva 0 0 5 0 3.00 Vital Therapies 0 3 0 0 2.00

Obseva currently has a consensus price target of $31.75, indicating a potential upside of 226.31%. Vital Therapies has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,345.78%. Given Vital Therapies’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Vital Therapies is more favorable than Obseva.

Volatility and Risk

Obseva has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vital Therapies has a beta of 3.51, suggesting that its share price is 251% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Obseva beats Vital Therapies on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Obseva

ObsEva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy. It is developing Linzagolix, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women; Nolasiban, an oral oxytocin receptor antagonist to enhance clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing in vitro fertilization; and OBE022, an oral and selective prostaglandin F2a, or PGF2a receptor antagonist, as a once daily treatment for preterm labor in weeks 24 to 34 of gestational age. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Plan-les-Ouates, Switzerland.

About Vital Therapies

Vital Therapies, Inc., a biotherapeutic company, focuses on developing cell-based therapies for the treatment of acute forms of liver failure. The company was formerly known as Vitagen Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Vital Therapies, Inc. in June 2003. Vital Therapies, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in San Diego, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Obseva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Obseva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.