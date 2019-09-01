Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) PT Raised to $152.00

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) had its target price raised by Guggenheim from $125.00 to $152.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on OKTA. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Okta from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Okta to $130.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of Okta from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Okta from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Okta from $88.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $123.50.

Shares of OKTA stock opened at $126.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $15.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -122.82 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $133.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.61. Okta has a 52 week low of $41.88 and a 52 week high of $141.85.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $140.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.19 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 31.90% and a negative return on equity of 54.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. Analysts forecast that Okta will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Okta news, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.85, for a total transaction of $63,030.05. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,757.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO William E. Losch sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.79, for a total value of $2,735,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,153,765.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 693,604 shares of company stock valued at $91,155,096 over the last three months. 14.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Okta during the 2nd quarter valued at $828,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Okta during the second quarter worth $2,000,000. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in shares of Okta during the second quarter worth $1,261,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 76.9% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bollard Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 26.9% during the first quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 58,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,807,000 after buying an additional 12,300 shares in the last quarter. 69.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

