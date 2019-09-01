OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Has $2.19 Million Stock Position in 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp grew its position in shares of 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) by 507.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,888 shares during the quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings in 51job were worth $2,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JOBS. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of 51job by 474.2% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of 51job by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of 51job by 214.9% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of 51job during the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of 51job during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000. 48.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JOBS traded up $4.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $71.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 311,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,885. 51job, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.15 and a 52 week high of $97.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.00 and its 200-day moving average is $75.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a current ratio of 4.10. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.51.

51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.21. 51job had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 40.82%. The business had revenue of $140.36 million for the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut 51job from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. TheStreet cut 51job from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded 51job from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 17th.

51job Profile

51job, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated human resource services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online recruitment services through its Websites comprising 51job.com, yingjiesheng.com, 51jingying.com, and lagou.com; and mobile applications that enable job seekers to access their accounts through mobile devices and utilize functions available on their Websites.

