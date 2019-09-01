OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Invests $1.22 Million in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,700 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,221,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of OC. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the 2nd quarter valued at $11,657,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,006 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 296.5% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 85,403 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,971,000 after buying an additional 63,864 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,147,839 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,382,000 after buying an additional 56,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 86,048 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,008,000 after buying an additional 2,746 shares during the last quarter. 93.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:OC traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $57.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,481,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,162,138. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.23. Owens Corning has a 1 year low of $40.64 and a 1 year high of $61.53. The company has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.18. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 7.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 16th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is currently 17.81%.

OC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Owens Corning to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Monday, July 1st. Nomura reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Thursday, May 16th. ValuEngine cut Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised Owens Corning from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Owens Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.29.

In other news, Director W Howard Morris sold 2,773 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.69, for a total transaction of $151,655.37. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,028,452.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Ava Harter sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.84, for a total value of $109,680.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 43,388 shares in the company, valued at $2,379,397.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,211 shares of company stock worth $3,979,823. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

