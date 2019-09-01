On.Live (ONL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $325,487.00

On.Live (CURRENCY:ONL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 31st. One On.Live token can now be purchased for about $0.0151 or 0.00000156 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin and Ethfinex. On.Live has a total market cap of $325,487.00 and $483.00 worth of On.Live was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, On.Live has traded 54.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get On.Live alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00040927 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $475.54 or 0.04931437 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000205 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

On.Live Profile

ONL is a token. It was first traded on January 22nd, 2018. On.Live’s total supply is 59,725,382 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,622,215 tokens. On.Live’s official website is on.live. The Reddit community for On.Live is /r/onlivetv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. On.Live’s official Twitter account is @on_live.

On.Live Token Trading

On.Live can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as On.Live directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade On.Live should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy On.Live using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for On.Live Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for On.Live and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.