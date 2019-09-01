Onix 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $3.00 (ONX)

Onix (CURRENCY:ONX) traded 50.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 31st. Over the last seven days, Onix has traded 42.8% lower against the dollar. One Onix coin can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Onix has a total market cap of $30,990.00 and approximately $3.00 worth of Onix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00006583 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000047 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded down 46.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Onix Coin Profile

Onix is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 26th, 2017. Onix’s total supply is 112,119,457 coins and its circulating supply is 107,072,781 coins. Onix’s official Twitter account is @onix_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Onix is www.onixcoin.com. The Reddit community for Onix is /r/ONIXCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Onix Coin Trading

Onix can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Onix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Onix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Onix using one of the exchanges listed above.

