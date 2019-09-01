Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Acquires 5,292 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,292 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Paychex were worth $10,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BBT Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Paychex by 23.7% during the second quarter. BBT Capital Management LLC now owns 4,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its stake in Paychex by 47.4% during the second quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 15,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,315,000 after buying an additional 5,138 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Paychex by 11.9% during the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co acquired a new stake in Paychex in the second quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Paychex by 18.2% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 355,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,239,000 after purchasing an additional 54,601 shares during the period. 70.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 19,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.31, for a total transaction of $1,685,640.29. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,170 shares in the company, valued at $23,901,302.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 1,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.31, for a total transaction of $152,790.21. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,355 shares in the company, valued at $3,954,545.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,996 shares of company stock valued at $4,763,436 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

PAYX has been the subject of a number of research reports. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Paychex in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Paychex from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Bank of America cut shares of Paychex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Paychex has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.20.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.70. 853,537 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,476,298. The stock has a market cap of $29.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.77, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.44. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.32 and a 1-year high of $88.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $980.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $978.94 million. Paychex had a net margin of 27.42% and a return on equity of 40.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.32%.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

