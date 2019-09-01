Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Buys 64,657 Shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) by 132.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,657 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owned about 0.06% of Arthur J Gallagher & Co worth $9,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AJG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 823,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,709,000 after purchasing an additional 28,397 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,549,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,573,000 after buying an additional 358,129 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 201,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,724,000 after buying an additional 20,643 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 11,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 18,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,482,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AJG. Barclays set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 price objective (up from $88.00) on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.00.

Shares of AJG stock traded up $1.93 on Friday, reaching $90.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,120,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 864,660. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $90.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.83. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a 12 month low of $68.19 and a 12 month high of $92.74.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 14.19%. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s payout ratio is 49.86%.

In other Arthur J Gallagher & Co news, Director Kay W. Mccurdy sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total value of $204,390.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,746,274.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William L. Bax sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.11, for a total transaction of $102,132.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,570 shares in the company, valued at $3,452,912.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,700 shares of company stock worth $513,522. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

