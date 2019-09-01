Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Grows Position in First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in shares of First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) by 78.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 232,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,670 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owned about 0.21% of First American Financial worth $12,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FAF. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in First American Financial by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,190,025 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $97,765,000 after buying an additional 195,946 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in First American Financial by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,758,263 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,488,000 after buying an additional 130,582 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in First American Financial in the first quarter worth $503,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in First American Financial by 6.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 39,153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,016,000 after buying an additional 2,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in First American Financial by 16.6% in the first quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 6,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FAF traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $58.45. 638,562 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 668,944. First American Financial Corp has a 12 month low of $41.96 and a 12 month high of $59.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.18.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.23. First American Financial had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 9.36%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that First American Financial Corp will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.68%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FAF. Compass Point set a $60.00 price target on First American Financial and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on First American Financial in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Barclays set a $68.00 price target on First American Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $68.00 target price on First American Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. First American Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

In other news, COO Christopher Michael Leavell sold 10,006 shares of First American Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total transaction of $580,247.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

