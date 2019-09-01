Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $10.93 Million Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 182.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 144,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,075 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $10,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the first quarter worth $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the second quarter worth $33,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 98.9% in the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 567 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the first quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the second quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 92.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EXPD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. Expeditors International of Washington currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPD traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.10. 438,154 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,058,920. The stock has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.66. Expeditors International of Washington has a 1-year low of $62.90 and a 1-year high of $80.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 31.26%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

