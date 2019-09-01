Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $23.27 Million Position in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 130.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 440,030 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 249,141 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $23,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CSU Producer Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 202.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 587 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 92.0% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 626 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. 89.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Shares of TJX traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.97. 5,324,525 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,903,547. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.80 and a 200-day moving average of $52.98. TJX Companies Inc has a one year low of $41.49 and a one year high of $57.15. The firm has a market cap of $67.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.64% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $9.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.60%.

TJX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen set a $62.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. DA Davidson set a $65.00 price objective on TJX Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.56.

In other news, Director David T. Ching sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.20, for a total transaction of $1,044,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,771 shares in the company, valued at $1,501,846.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

Featured Story: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.