Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Increases Stock Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 176.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,711 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,390 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $14,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 4.0% in the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,619 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 1.0% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,353 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 0.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,143 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 2.5% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,779 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 32.2% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 522 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 88.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ROST traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $106.01. 1,445,992 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,104,278. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $105.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.44. The company has a market cap of $39.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.89. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.91 and a 1-year high of $108.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 49.21% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.94%.

In related news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $3,966,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 473,922 shares in the company, valued at $46,994,105.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director George Orban sold 29,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.89, for a total value of $3,070,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 542,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,491,810.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 215,238 shares of company stock worth $22,279,714. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ROST. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Ross Stores from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Bank of America set a $120.00 target price on Ross Stores and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Guggenheim set a $120.00 target price on Ross Stores and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Loop Capital upgraded Ross Stores to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $114.00 target price (up previously from $108.00) on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Friday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ross Stores presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.61.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

