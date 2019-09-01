Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Purchases 36,242 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 87.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,687 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 36,242 shares during the period. Mettler-Toledo International makes up 1.2% of Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owned 0.32% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $65,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,370,745 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,714,049,000 after purchasing an additional 56,298 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 3.5% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,548,699 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,300,908,000 after buying an additional 52,874 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 368.6% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 57,644 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $48,416,000 after buying an additional 45,343 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 4.7% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 738,073 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $533,627,000 after buying an additional 33,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 68.9% in the first quarter. AJO LP now owns 65,025 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $47,013,000 after buying an additional 26,536 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert F. Spoerry sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.00, for a total transaction of $1,480,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,894 shares in the company, valued at $5,841,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider La Guerroniere Marc De sold 4,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total value of $3,468,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,457,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MTD shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $811.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Barclays lowered Mettler-Toledo International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $680.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $688.60.

Shares of MTD stock traded up $2.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $656.79. 203,971 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 225,265. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $730.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $738.89. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1-year low of $500.74 and a 1-year high of $873.51. The company has a market cap of $16.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.09 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $731.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.23 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 98.65% and a net margin of 18.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 22.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

