OriginTrail (TRAC) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1,946.00

OriginTrail (CURRENCY:TRAC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. OriginTrail has a market cap of $3.77 million and approximately $1,946.00 worth of OriginTrail was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, OriginTrail has traded 14% lower against the dollar. One OriginTrail token can currently be bought for $0.0131 or 0.00000137 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, IDEX, Kucoin and DEx.top.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get OriginTrail alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002668 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010459 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.35 or 0.00222649 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.01 or 0.01334828 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000646 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000161 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00018394 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00091215 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00022686 BTC.

OriginTrail Profile

OriginTrail’s genesis date was November 21st, 2017. OriginTrail’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 286,928,834 tokens. The official message board for OriginTrail is medium.com/origintrail. The official website for OriginTrail is origintrail.io. The Reddit community for OriginTrail is /r/origintrail and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OriginTrail’s official Twitter account is @origin_trail and its Facebook page is accessible here.

OriginTrail Token Trading

OriginTrail can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDEX, DEx.top and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OriginTrail directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OriginTrail should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OriginTrail using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OriginTrail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OriginTrail and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.