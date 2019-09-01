OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $117.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “OSI Systems is a vertically integrated designer and manufacturer of specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications in the homeland security, healthcare, defense and aerospace industries. The Company combines more than 40 years of electronics engineering and manufacturing experience with offices and production facilities in more than a dozen countries to implement a strategy of expansion into selective end product markets. Their Research and Development teams are focused on expanding and enhancing their product portfolios and delivering breakthrough technology solutions and are making technological advances designed to keep pace with their rapidly changing marketplace. They have three operating divisions: Security division, Healthcare division & Optoelectronics & Manufacturing division. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on OSIS. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $97.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of OSI Systems from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of OSI Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $112.00.

Shares of OSIS stock opened at $105.01 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $108.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.87. OSI Systems has a 1 year low of $67.15 and a 1 year high of $117.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.68.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 26th. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $308.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.13 million. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 5.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that OSI Systems will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Deepak Chopra sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.54, for a total transaction of $3,728,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 549,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,546,926.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ajay Mehra sold 2,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total transaction of $266,746.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 124,659 shares in the company, valued at $12,463,406.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OSIS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of OSI Systems by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,083,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,403,000 after buying an additional 5,210 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 193,127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,156,000 after acquiring an additional 9,618 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in OSI Systems by 729.5% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in OSI Systems by 115.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 3,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan grew its stake in OSI Systems by 66.7% during the first quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 5,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 96.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. The company's Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

