Panagora Asset Management Inc. Boosts Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 517,196 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.14% of Ross Stores worth $51,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 32.2% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 522 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the first quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 26.0% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 820 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. 88.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ross Stores stock traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $106.01. 1,445,992 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,104,278. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $105.12 and its 200-day moving average is $98.44. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.91 and a 12 month high of $108.48. The stock has a market cap of $39.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.88, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.02. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 49.21% and a net margin of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.94%.

In other Ross Stores news, insider James S. Fassio sold 85,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.85, for a total transaction of $8,937,204.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director George Orban sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total value of $102,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 543,939 shares in the company, valued at $55,753,747.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 215,238 shares of company stock worth $22,279,714. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

ROST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Ross Stores from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Loop Capital raised Ross Stores to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective (up previously from $108.00) on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Ross Stores to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ross Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.61.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

