Panagora Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 480,478 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 30,879 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Lowe’s Companies worth $48,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

NYSE:LOW traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $112.20. 4,079,979 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,792,932. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $102.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.12. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.75 and a twelve month high of $118.23. The company has a market capitalization of $88.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.36.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.15. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 111.09% and a net margin of 3.52%. The company had revenue of $20.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 22nd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.80%.

In other news, EVP Donald Frieson purchased 2,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $98.69 per share, for a total transaction of $200,340.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,083,616.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LOW. Cfra restated a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Friday, June 14th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Friday, May 24th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $125.00 target price (up from $120.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.36.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

See Also: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.