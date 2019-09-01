Panagora Asset Management Inc. Buys 32,390 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 424,469 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,390 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of CSX worth $32,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CSX during the second quarter worth $32,000. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in CSX during the first quarter worth $35,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in CSX during the second quarter worth $35,000. Destination Wealth Management acquired a new position in CSX during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in CSX during the second quarter worth $36,000. 75.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total transaction of $556,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 79,697 shares in the company, valued at $6,335,911.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSX stock traded up $0.51 on Friday, hitting $67.02. The stock had a trading volume of 3,202,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,644,541. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.41 and a 200 day moving average of $74.01. The stock has a market cap of $53.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.44. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $58.47 and a 12-month high of $80.73.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.03). CSX had a return on equity of 26.96% and a net margin of 27.87%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

CSX has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of CSX from $92.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Cascend Securities downgraded shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of CSX from $89.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. CSX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.13.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

