Panagora Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,387,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,692 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.69% of H & R Block worth $40,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HRB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in H & R Block by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,314,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,355,000 after acquiring an additional 34,485 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in H & R Block by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,253,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,432,000 after acquiring an additional 349,292 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in H & R Block by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in H & R Block by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 14,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in H & R Block by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Kellie J. Logerwell sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.68, for a total transaction of $86,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,747.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of HRB traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.22. 5,183,596 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,839,021. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.43 and a 200-day moving average of $26.51. H & R Block Inc has a one year low of $22.96 and a one year high of $29.62. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.14, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.03. H & R Block had a return on equity of 305.29% and a net margin of 13.71%. The firm had revenue of $150.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.72) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that H & R Block Inc will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. H & R Block’s payout ratio is 48.37%.

HRB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on H & R Block from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet cut H & R Block from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Northcoast Research cut H & R Block from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Barrington Research decreased their price target on H & R Block from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut H & R Block from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, digital do-it-yourself (DIY) tax solutions, and other services and products related to income tax return preparation to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

