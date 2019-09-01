Panagora Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,578,256 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 713,995 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Verizon Communications worth $147,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Verizon Communications by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,437,652 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,229,145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195,292 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.0% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 20,390,196 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,164,891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691,822 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 16,831,246 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $961,569,000 after acquiring an additional 61,416 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 15,572,858 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $765,872,000 after acquiring an additional 6,120,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.2% in the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 11,106,400 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $716,512,000 after acquiring an additional 343,300 shares in the last quarter. 65.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.15, for a total value of $78,444.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,475,788.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 4,047 shares of company stock valued at $230,288 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VZ stock traded up $0.22 on Friday, reaching $58.16. 9,215,023 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,458,454. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.23. The company has a market capitalization of $239.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.53. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.28 and a twelve month high of $61.58.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 34.91%. The company had revenue of $32.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.70 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.22.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

