Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $35.22 Million Stake in Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,109,846 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,705 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $35,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Tapestry by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,983 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Tapestry by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,883 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC raised its stake in Tapestry by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in Tapestry by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 44,064 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Tapestry by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,885 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Tapestry alerts:

TPR traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.65. 6,367,442 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,762,815. Tapestry Inc has a one year low of $18.54 and a one year high of $51.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 8.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.65.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61. Tapestry had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 21.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Tapestry Inc will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.338 dividend. This is a positive change from Tapestry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.53%.

In other news, Director Annabelle Yu Long sold 3,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.93, for a total value of $93,414.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TPR. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Tapestry from $42.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tapestry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Cowen cut shares of Tapestry from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group set a $25.00 target price on shares of Tapestry and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of Tapestry from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.88.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

Further Reading: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.