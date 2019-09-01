Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $43.16 Million Stake in Cypress Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:CY)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Cypress Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:CY) by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,940,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,403,373 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cypress Semiconductor were worth $43,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Cypress Semiconductor by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,306,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,049,000 after purchasing an additional 201,640 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in shares of Cypress Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,476,000. Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cypress Semiconductor by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 231,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,138,000 after buying an additional 27,650 shares in the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cypress Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $263,000. Finally, Menta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cypress Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $400,000. 77.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CY traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.01. The stock had a trading volume of 3,025,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,455,266. Cypress Semiconductor Co. has a 12 month low of $11.75 and a 12 month high of $23.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.86.

Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ:CY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). Cypress Semiconductor had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 13.83%. The firm had revenue of $532.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. Cypress Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cypress Semiconductor Co. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Cypress Semiconductor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.93%.

In other Cypress Semiconductor news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total transaction of $443,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 521,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,561,869.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sudhir Gopalswamy sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total value of $66,540.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 163,644 shares in the company, valued at $3,629,623.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 54,000 shares of company stock worth $1,204,230. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Cypress Semiconductor to $23.85 in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and set a $23.85 price target on shares of Cypress Semiconductor in a report on Monday, July 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut Cypress Semiconductor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Craig Hallum cut Cypress Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut Cypress Semiconductor from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.75.

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells embedded system solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Microcontroller and Connectivity Division, and Memory Products Division. The Microcontroller and Connectivity Division provides microcontroller (MCU), analog, and wireless and wired connectivity solutions, including Traveo automotive MCUs; programmable system-on-chip and general-purpose MCUs; analog power management integrated circuits and energy harvesting solutions; CapSense capacitive-sensing controllers; TrueTouch touchscreens; Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and Bluetooth low energy; and USB controllers comprising solutions for the USB-C and USB power delivery standards, as well as wireless Internet of things connectivity solutions.

