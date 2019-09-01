Panagora Asset Management Inc. Purchases 648,956 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 282.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 878,593 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 648,956 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $62,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Clarius Group LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter valued at $306,000. Investec Asset Management North America Inc. boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Investec Asset Management North America Inc. now owns 8,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 656,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,035,000 after acquiring an additional 9,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 34,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

In other news, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 8,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total transaction of $633,694.95. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 50,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,580,848.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ian M. Cook sold 175,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.65, for a total value of $12,758,502.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,125,842 shares in the company, valued at $81,792,421.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 544,785 shares of company stock valued at $39,166,850 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

CL stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.15. The stock had a trading volume of 2,474,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,989,956. The stock has a market cap of $63.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.25, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.38. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $57.41 and a 52-week high of $76.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a negative return on equity of 10,821.98% and a net margin of 14.77%. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 18th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 57.91%.

CL has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group increased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, June 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Colgate-Palmolive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.87.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

Featured Article: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.