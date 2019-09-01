Panagora Asset Management Inc. Purchases 73,401 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 569,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,401 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $37,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rikoon Group LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 16,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,134,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 15,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:EFA traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,903,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,137,557. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.77 and a 12-month high of $69.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.80.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

