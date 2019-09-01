Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG) Lifted to Sector Performer at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG) to a sector performer rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has GBX 445 ($5.81) price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of GBX 400 ($5.23).

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on PAG. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 667 ($8.72) target price on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Paragon Banking Group from GBX 495 ($6.47) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Peel Hunt boosted their price target on shares of Paragon Banking Group from GBX 485 ($6.34) to GBX 580 ($7.58) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Paragon Banking Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 532.83 ($6.96).

Shares of PAG stock opened at GBX 436.20 ($5.70) on Thursday. Paragon Banking Group has a 1 year low of GBX 379.20 ($4.95) and a 1 year high of GBX 484.80 ($6.33). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 420.23 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 437.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 692.41.

In other Paragon Banking Group news, insider Hugo Tudor sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 450 ($5.88), for a total value of £225,000 ($294,002.35).

About Paragon Banking Group

Paragon Banking Group PLC provides financial services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Mortgages, Commercial Lending, and Idem Capital. The Mortgages segment offers buy-to-let first charge, and owner-occupied first and second charge mortgages on residential property.

