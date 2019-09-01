Parkgene Market Cap Reaches $542,681.00 (GENE)

Parkgene (CURRENCY:GENE) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. One Parkgene token can now be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and BTC-Alpha. Parkgene has a total market cap of $542,681.00 and $1,821.00 worth of Parkgene was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Parkgene has traded down 12.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010459 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.36 or 0.00223052 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $127.93 or 0.01336235 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000646 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000161 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00018381 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00090942 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00022697 BTC.

About Parkgene

Parkgene was first traded on December 22nd, 2017. Parkgene’s total supply is 928,840,384 tokens and its circulating supply is 294,760,863 tokens. Parkgene’s official Twitter account is @PARKGENE1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Parkgene is medium.com/@parkgene. The Reddit community for Parkgene is /r/PARKGENE and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Parkgene is parkgene.io.

Buying and Selling Parkgene

Parkgene can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parkgene directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Parkgene should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Parkgene using one of the exchanges listed above.

