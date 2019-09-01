PAYCENT Hits One Day Volume of $19,228.00 (PYN)

PAYCENT (CURRENCY:PYN) traded 16.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. Over the last seven days, PAYCENT has traded 12.7% lower against the US dollar. PAYCENT has a total market cap of $1.21 million and approximately $19,228.00 worth of PAYCENT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PAYCENT token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0396 or 0.00000413 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Mercatox and CoinExchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PAYCENT alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002663 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010467 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.30 or 0.00222439 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $128.21 or 0.01337189 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000646 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000161 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00018341 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00090956 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00022697 BTC.

About PAYCENT

PAYCENT’s launch date was September 18th, 2017. PAYCENT’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,662,802 tokens. The official message board for PAYCENT is medium.com/@paycent. PAYCENT’s official website is paycent.com. PAYCENT’s official Twitter account is @PaycentGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PAYCENT Token Trading

PAYCENT can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, CoinExchange and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAYCENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAYCENT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PAYCENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PAYCENT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PAYCENT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.