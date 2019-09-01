Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Ted Baker (LON:TED)

Peel Hunt reiterated their hold rating on shares of Ted Baker (LON:TED) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Peel Hunt restated a hold rating and set a GBX 950 ($12.41) target price on shares of Ted Baker in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Ted Baker from GBX 1,700 ($22.21) to GBX 890 ($11.63) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,280 ($16.73) target price on shares of Ted Baker in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Ted Baker to a sector performer rating and lowered their price target for the stock from GBX 1,900 ($24.83) to GBX 900 ($11.76) in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ted Baker has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,435.63 ($18.76).

Get Ted Baker alerts:

LON:TED opened at GBX 915 ($11.96) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 900.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,320.97. Ted Baker has a twelve month low of GBX 750 ($9.80) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,418 ($31.60). The company has a market capitalization of $407.78 million and a P/E ratio of 10.02.

Ted Baker Company Profile

Ted Baker Plc engages in the design, wholesale, and retail of menswear, womenswear, and accessories under the Ted Baker name. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Licensing. It offers a range of collections, including global, phormal, endurance, accessories, bedding, children's wear, crockery, eyewear, footwear, fragrance and skin wear, gifting and stationery, jewelry, lingerie and sleepwear, luggage, neckwear, rugs, suiting, technical accessories, tiles, and watches.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Ted Baker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ted Baker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.