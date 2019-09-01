Peercoin (PPC) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $63,710.00

Peercoin (CURRENCY:PPC) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. One Peercoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00003234 BTC on major exchanges including Tux Exchange, BX Thailand, SouthXchange and Bitsane. Peercoin has a total market cap of $7.97 million and approximately $63,710.00 worth of Peercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Peercoin has traded 19.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,620.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $281.61 or 0.02929276 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000481 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001711 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003733 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.91 or 0.00674716 BTC.

Silverway (SLV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001072 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded 1,030.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00006762 BTC.

Peercoin Profile

Peercoin (PPC) is a coin. It was first traded on September 23rd, 2014. Peercoin’s total supply is 25,600,430 coins. The official website for Peercoin is www.peercoin.net. The Reddit community for Peercoin is /r/peercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Peercoin’s official Twitter account is @peercoinppc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Peercoin is talk.peercoin.net.

Buying and Selling Peercoin

Peercoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, SouthXchange, CoinEgg, Bittylicious, Bittrex, YoBit, BX Thailand, Livecoin, Cryptopia, Trade By Trade, WEX, Bitsane, LiteBit.eu, HitBTC and Tux Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peercoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Peercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

