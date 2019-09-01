Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Shares Sold by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,220 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,584 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pegasystems were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Pegasystems by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 396,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,949,000 after purchasing an additional 16,476 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Pegasystems by 574.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,032 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 23,873 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 542.2% in the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 411 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,204,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,266,000 after buying an additional 3,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 258.4% in the 1st quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 22,477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after buying an additional 16,206 shares in the last quarter. 44.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pegasystems alerts:

In related news, SVP Leon Trefler sold 752 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total value of $57,309.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $919,397.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 427 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $29,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,610 shares of company stock valued at $2,086,740 over the last quarter. 52.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEGA traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.15. The stock had a trading volume of 251,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,660. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Pegasystems Inc. has a one year low of $43.21 and a one year high of $79.67.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $205.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.16 million. Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 9.39% and a negative net margin of 5.95%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Pegasystems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (up from $72.00) on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pegasystems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pegasystems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.20.

Pegasystems Profile

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, India, and internationally. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

Read More: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Pegasystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pegasystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.